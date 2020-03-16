This Just In- Walmart Has Cameras And You Are Being Watched

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

We have somebody else that SAW the cameras, knows the cameras are watching, and yet… (and really clear images if we do say so ourselves!)

The pair you see in the beginning did the ole “put the lower priced item on the bottom” skip scan shenanigans.



They were approached by associates and ultimately ran out to the car you see at the end. The woman holding the dog in the still image walked in with them, but isn’t seen with them in the store. It’s thought she went to get the car for the, well, getaway.

Recognize them? Call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).





Video here: