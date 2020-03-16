Two Prominent Polk County Medical Facilties Confirm They Have Been Testing For COVID 19

Lakeland, Florida – The Lakeland City Commission had a presentation by two Polk County medical facilities that confirmed they have had tests and have issued tests.

Dr. Steven Achinger, Managing Partner with Watson Clinic, confirmed they received 26 test kits and tested nine patients over the weekend out of about 400 who reported respiratory symptoms.

Infectious disease specialist and vice-president of community health, Dr. Daniel O. Haight, presented a slide presentation to the City of Lakeland Commissioners. He confirmed they have been testing and results have all been negative.





These are the only facilities that the Daily Ridge can confirm has testing kits. We will continue to followup with other facilities.