AdventHealth COVID-19 Update: Testing and Elective Procedures

Tests are limited and require a physician’s order. Physicians will order a test only for those who meet testing criteria as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are no community drive-up/drive-thru testing sites currently at AdventHealth.





COVID-19 Testing at AdventHealth:

AdventHealth confirms it is testing patients who meet evaluation criteria for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida.

The acquisition of three specialized testing devices allows AdventHealth to alleviate the testing burden from public agencies, while also providing patients and physicians expanded access to the test.

Because of limited supplies and resources, the test will only be facilitated with a physician’s order for patients who meet the evaluation criteria as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It’s important that we support our community and public health agencies in identifying patients who become infected with COVID-19 and share that information with our public health partners,” said Dr. Vincent Hsu, Infection Control Officer at AdventHealth. “As COVID-19 continues to make an impact in Central Florida, it’s key that we use our resources to test those at highest risk, so we can quickly identify and treat the infected, and help protect our greater community.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Where do I go if I want to be tested?

If you are sick and exhibiting symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), you should seek treatment with your primary care physician or Centra Care. Physicians are stringently adhering to the testing criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if a patient qualifies for a COVID-19 test. A doctor will likely test you for other illnesses, such as the flu, before ordering a COVID-19 test.

Please note: The public cannot come to an AdventHealth hospital, physician practice or Centra Care and order their own COVID-19 test.

Q: Should I go to the ER if I think I need a COVID-19 test?

Unless you are experiencing severe respiratory distress, such as shortness of breath or chest pain, you should not go to an ER for a COVID-19 test. Physicians at AHMG practices and Centra Care can take a collection sample from those patients who meet the testing criteria as set by CDC. The emergency department should be used only by those having a medical emergency, such as chest pain or shortness of breath.

Q: What should I do if I think I might have COVID-19?

If you have travelled internationally or been on a cruise, you should self-quarantine for 14 days immediately upon returning from your travels, even if you aren’t experiencing symptoms. If you develop a fever, cough or shortness of breath during those 14 days, contact your physician and disclose your travel history. Your physician will advise you of next steps. If you are experiencing chest pain or shortness of breath, go to the ER.

Q: Can I get a coronavirus test at AdventHealth if I am not sick?

No. If you’re not sick, it’s unlikely that you have COVID-19. Currently all tests are designated for those who are exhibiting symptoms and meet the testing criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Q: I have a fever and cough. Will I be automatically tested for COVID-19?

No. Fever and cough are common symptoms for other illnesses, including the flu. Physicians will evaluate your symptoms, travel history, potential for exposure and other factors and determine if a test is appropriate. They will also test you for other viruses, including the flu.

Q: How can I be tested?

A physician must order a COVID-19 test, and will only order a test if the patient meets the testing criteria as defined by the CDC.

Q: Where can I be tested?

A physician must order a COVID-19 test. If a doctor deems it appropriate to test you for COVID-19, the sample would be collected in the physician’s office. The test itself is conducted through an AdventHealth lab. (This lab is not the same as the consumer-facing labs where patients go for outpatient bloodwork.)

Q: Are the results instantaneous?

No. Unlike a flu test, which can be administered on-site with quick results, the COVID-19 test takes up to seven days from the time of collection sample to results being shared with the patient. During that time, patients will be instructed to follow CDC guidelines and isolate themselves.

Q: When would I get results from a test?

Up to seven days after administration of the test.

Q: Does AdventHealth share results with the Florida Department of Health?

Yes. AdventHealth will share positive COVID-19 test results with the Florida Department of Health as required by regulation.

Q: Does AdventHealth have an unlimited number of testing supplies?

No. There is a limited number of testing supplies. In order to be good stewards of our resources and quickly identify those who have the highest likelihood of infection, we must limit tests only to those who meet the criteria as set by the CDC.

Q: I have questions about COVID-19 or AdventHealth’s testing capabilities. Whom can I call?

Call the AdventHealth Coronavirus Information Line at 877-VIRUSHQ or visit www.CoronavirusSignsAndSymptoms.com.

Q: Are the tents at AdventHealth hospitals for testing?

The tents are not currently in use and are part of our preparedness efforts. There are no drive-thru testing sites at AdventHealth today.

Elective Procedures & Surgeries:

AdventHealth is committed to being a dependable resource for our community for medical emergencies. With invaluable input from our surgeons, proceduralists, anesthesiologists, intensivists and nursing colleagues, AdventHealth has decided to continue performing all emergent and urgent procedures.

However, we are asking physicians to review their scheduled elective cases. Elective, non-time-sensitive cases should be deferred if possible, based on the patient’s needs and physician’s clinical judgment.

Patient safety, safety of the entire health care team and the ability to care for our community remain the tenets of our policies and directives.

“Every decision we make is to protect patients, physicians and team members, and ultimately, our greater community. As the region’s leading health care provider, we have a sobering responsibility to halt the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Neil Finkler, Chief Medical Officer for Acute Care Services at AdventHealth.