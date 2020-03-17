Governor: Florida K-12 Schools to Remain Closed Until April 15

Polk County Schools Press Release:

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that K-12 schools in Florida will remain closed until Wednesday, April 15.

All statewide assessments have been canceled this school year. The Florida Department of Education will not assign grades to schools and districts for 2019-20 (this does not refer to grades for students).





We will post an an update with specifics regarding Polk County Public Schools operations as soon as more details are confirmed. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.