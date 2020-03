Tom Brady Says goodbye to the New England Patriots on Social Media

Tom Brady Says goodbye to the New England Patriots on Social Media

Tom Brady said goodbye to the New England Patriots and Patriot fans in a post on social media, ending his 20-year run with the only NFL team he has ever played football for!!!





Read more about his impressive career here:

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/28915341/tom-brady-says-goodbye-patriots-social-media