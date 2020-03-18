Citrus Connection closing Customer Service sites March 23





Lakeland — March 18, 2020 – Effective Monday, March 23, Citrus Connection will close all pass sales customer service locations for the health and safety of customers and employees.

Fixed Route passengers will have the options of using traditional cash or the new mPass mobile app to pay fares. Customers, who fall under a Universal Access Program will continue to use that method to board buses.

Paratransit passengers will use existing tickets. When those tickets are exhausted, a list will be created and clients will settle accounts after the event has passed.

For more information about Citrus Connection services, visit the website at www.ridecitrus.com. Additional information can be obtained by calling Quality Assurance at (863) 733-4242.