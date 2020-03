The outside lane of SR 60 Westbound at Buckmoore Rd will be blocked for a while. Tractor Trailer lost control of its back to passenger side tires and it is sitting on a rear axle. Officers are working on scene but traffic is going to be slow moving in the area. Both tires were recovered. One by Capps Rd and the other in Walmart parking lot. Thankfully there were no injuries and no damage.