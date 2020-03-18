Lunch Locations for Pick-Ups in Winter Haven

Winter Haven Police Department:

In an attempt to increase the information regarding School Lunch pick-up sites, we offer the following locations. Please note these are all take-out only and children must be present to receive the lunches. They are available from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. this week. (Children do not have to attend that specific school to receive the lunch.)

For more information, visit the Polk County Schools website at https://polkschoolsfl.com/lunchlocations/





Locations in our area:

PEP Education Center, 203 Ave. R, NE

The Mission (180 Central Ave.) ** 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. only

Inwood Elementary

Chain of Lakes Elementary

Jewett School of the Arts

Eagle Lake Elementary