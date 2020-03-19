Polk State College responding to case of COVID-19





Polk State College Press Release:

The Florida Department of Health has notified Polk State College that Polk County’s second presumptive positive COVID-19 case is a student who takes courses on the Winter Haven Campus.

The College has quickly responded by notifying students and faculty who may have come in contact with the individual and stressing the importance of following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for self-quarantine, monitoring symptoms, and contacting their healthcare provider for medical advice if necessary. The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 call center is also available 24-7 at 1.866.779.6121 and [email protected].

The health of students, faculty, staff, and the community is the College’s No. 1 priority and Polk State will continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines. In the event of a confirmed case, it is recommended to close off areas used by the ill persons and wait up to 24 hours before beginning cleaning and disinfection to minimize the potential for exposure to respiratory droplets. Custodial staff will be deep cleaning and extensively disinfecting all areas, focusing especially on frequently touched surfaces.

The College’s campuses and centers remain closed to students. Face-to-face classes were canceled starting March 16 and classes will resume online Monday, March 30, for the remainder of the spring semester to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The College remains in contact with the Florida Department of Health and will continue to make decisions in the best interest of students, faculty, staff, and the community to ensure all can complete this semester successfully and healthily. Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to closely monitor their Polk State emails, www.polk.edu, and the College’s social media for updates.