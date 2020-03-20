Online Reporting for Non-Violent, Non-Emergency Calls

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:



The Winter Haven Police Department continues to provide excellent law enforcement services to the citizens of Winter Haven 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

In an effort to assist with calls for service, best serve our community and help reduce the possible spread of COVID-19, the Winter Haven Police Department has implemented a Report a Non-Violent Crime Online Service.

Starting today, March 20, 2020, the Online Reporting Service will be available on the website (in Online Services at bottom of home page) and through the Department’s Smart Phone app (In Online Services, News section and Website option). The Smart Phone app is FREE and available for Apple and Android. In the store, search for Winter Haven PD or Winter Haven Police.

The Online Reporting Service currently covers Identity Theft/Fraud/Forgery, Lost/Stolen License Plate/Decal and Lost/Stolen Cell Phones. (Additional non-violent, non-emergency crimes such as criminal mischief and bicycle thefts will be added soon.)

These non-violent, non-emergency situations can be reported through the service and a supervisor will review the case. If the citizen is needing a case number for insurance purposes, one will be issued and the call closed out. If further information is needed, the supervisor will call the citizen for additional information and review.

Winter Haven Police officers will continue to respond to ALL emergency calls as normal.

“We feel this is the best time to implement this service to our citizens since limited interaction is vital during this time,” said Public Safety Director Charlie Bird. “This is just one more way our citizens can ensure they will receive the service needed while limiting contact if they choose.”

The time-frame for a response to the citizens for these types of non-emergency calls will be within 24 – 48 hours.