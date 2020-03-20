The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Suspends Visitation at Juvenile Detention Centers and Residential Commitment Programs Statewide

Tallahassee, Fla. – In response to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Florida, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice has issued an emergency order that will suspend visitation at all state-operated juvenile detention centers and juvenile residential commitment programs until April 15, 2020. DJJ has no known or suspected cases of COVID-19 at this time.

“This is a measure we do not take lightly, but we find it necessary to restrict the movement of individuals into our facilities to prioritize the health of youth in our custody, in addition to our agency and contracted provider staff,” said DJJ Secretary Simone Marstiller. “We will work diligently to maintain regular communication between youth and their families.”