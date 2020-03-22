March 22 Corona Virus Update: State of Florida Reports 11 Cases Now In Polk County & 830 Cases Statewide

Polk County, Florida – The Florida Department of Health has advised that 11 cases are currently in Polk County. The youngest case is 8 years old. This reportedly is the 2nd youngest diagnosed case in the country.





The state has also confirmed that they have a total of 830 cases. Thirteen people have died so far in the state of Florida from COVID 19. Here is the data from the Florida Department of Health.

TOTAL TESTS: 178

Negative: 146

Positive: 11

Pending: 21

PERSONS UNDER INVESTIGATION

Total PUIs: 178

Residents: 177

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 1

Demographics of PUIs

Age Range: 0 to 93

Average Age: 51

Men: 72

Women: 106

Conditions and Care:

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 4

CASE DATA FOR POLK

Total Cases: 11

Residents: 11

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 0

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 8 to 88

Average Age: 54

Men: 6

Women: 5

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 0

Hospitaliztions: 4

Case Designations

Travel-Related: 4

Not Travel-Related: 3

Travel Unknown: 4

Confirmed Cases in Florida Residents 768 Confirmed by DOH 349 Tested by private labs 419 Characteristics of Florida Resident Cases FL resident diagnosed & isolated out of state* 6 Deaths 13 Cases in Non-Florida Residents 62 Confirmed by DOH 29 Tested by private labs 33