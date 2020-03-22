March 22 Corona Virus Update: State of Florida Reports 11 Cases Now In Polk County & 830 Cases Statewide

Polk County, Florida – The Florida Department of Health has advised that 11 cases are currently in Polk County. The youngest case is 8 years old. This reportedly is the 2nd youngest diagnosed case in the country.
The state has also confirmed that they have a total of 830 cases. Thirteen people have died so far in the state of Florida from COVID 19. Here is the data from the Florida Department of Health.
TOTAL TESTS: 178
Negative: 146
Positive: 11
Pending: 21
PERSONS UNDER INVESTIGATION
Total PUIs: 178
Residents: 177
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of PUIs
Age Range: 0 to 93
Average Age: 51
Men: 72
Women: 106
Conditions and Care:
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 4
CASE DATA FOR POLK
Total Cases: 11
Residents: 11
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 0
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 8 to 88
Average Age: 54
Men: 6
Women: 5
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 0
Hospitaliztions: 4
Case Designations
Travel-Related: 4
Not Travel-Related: 3
Travel Unknown: 4
|Confirmed Cases in Florida Residents
|768
|Confirmed by DOH
|349
|Tested by private labs
|419
|Characteristics of Florida Resident Cases
|FL resident diagnosed & isolated out of state*
|6
|Deaths
|13
|Cases in Non-Florida Residents
|62
|Confirmed by DOH
|29
|Tested by private labs
|33
|Total Cases Overview
|830
|Traveled
|218
|Contact with confirmed case
|149
|Travel & contact with confirmed case
|111
|Under Investigation
|352