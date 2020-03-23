Polk County Waste & Recycling Is Taking Precautionary Steps In Response To The Latest Information From The Center for Disease Control (CDC)

Bartow, Fla. – Many Polk County residents have taken a productive approach to isolation and social distancing. Many are cleaning their homes and garages, resulting in an influx of people to the North Central Landfill.

Polk County W aste & Recycling is taking precautionary steps in response to the latest information from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and other relevant federal, state, and local agencies to help prevent the spread of the Coranavirus.

To avoid the crowd and maintain social distancing, residents can utilize residential collection services for many of their disposal needs or if a trip to the landfill is essential, be prepared for a wait.

Customers who choose to visit the landfill can expect longer than normal wait times due to the number of people using our services.