Tech Tuesday : Third Step to Mitigate Cyber Risks In Your Environment NIST Detect

The Detect Function of NIST enables timely discovery of cybersecurity events. Examples of outcome Categories within this Function include: Anomalies and Events; Security Continuous Monitoring; and Detection Processes.

In order to detect cyber security events in your environment you should deploy a SIEM.





A SIEM or Security information and event management software platform gives enterprise security professionals both insight into logs and events. A SIEM will also retain a historical track record of the activities within their IT environment.

The SIEM software platform will identify and categorize incidents and events. Once categorized the SIEM will analyze the information and flag based on cyber threat.

The SIEM software delivers on two main objectives

provide reports on security-related incidents and events, such as successful and failed logins, malware activity and other possible malicious cyber-criminal activities

send alerts if analysis shows that an activity runs against predetermined rulesets and thus indicates a potential security issue.

SIEM’s will provide the business a roadmap of how an exploit was delivered, how a system was exploited, and where it spread throughout your environment. Using a SIEM organizations are able to respond to cyber security events with confidence and up to 20x faster than not using a SIEM.

While having a SIEM will greatly help an organization Detect and Respond to cyber-security events it has been proven in the industry that many organizations continue to struggle in their abilities to maximize the benefits of the SIEM and often times do not get enough value out of existing systems.

For today’s resource-strapped IT teams, the time and expense required to deploy or maintain a SIEM seriously delays their time to detect threats or threat hunt, and thus, return on investment.

