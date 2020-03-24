Winter Haven Fire Department Announces That All Three Fire Stations Have Suspended All Public Education Programs, Station Tours and Car Seat Installations Until Further Notice

The Winter Haven Fire Department announces that all three fire stations have suspended all public education programs along with station tours and car seat installations until further notice. These steps are being taken as additional precautionary measures are in place due to the COVID-19 situation.

Additionally, fire inspections that are considered non-essential will be suspended in order to limit the risk of exposure to fire personnel as well as the public.

Winter Haven firefighters continue to respond to all 9-1-1 calls and the level of service is not compromised. Fire personnel are taking extra precautionary measures wearing additional protective gear to limit the exposure risk to themselves as well as the public.

To further ensure the safety of personnel and the public, medical surveillance is being conducted for all on-duty staff every 12 hours to make certain personnel on duty are not displaying any symptoms of sickness.

Anyone with questions is urged to call the Fire Department Administrative line at 863-291-5677.