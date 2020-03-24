Winter Haven Police Department To Close Lobby To Walk In Traffic





The Winter Haven Police Department is dedicated to provide continued professional emergency services to the public as we deal with the ever-changing COVID-19 situation. To further limit exposure of both personnel and the public, the Records Division located inside of the Department lobby at 125 N. Lake Silver Dr., NW will close to all walk-in customers as of today, Monday, March 23, 2020. Police reports and other records requests can still be obtained by calling 863-291-5858 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reports can be mailed, emailed or faxed to customers.

For customers needing to pay a downtown parking ticket, online payment options are available by logging on the website at www.winterhavenpd.com. Scroll to the “Online Services” area and the link for payment is on the page. For those who choose to not utilize the online payment option, a payment extension will be in place with customers being notified of payment due once the lobby opens back up to the public.

We also want to remind citizens of the online reporting option for non-emergency calls that include Lost/Stolen Bicycle, Criminal Mischief, Fraud/Identity Theft/Forgery, Lost/Stolen Cell Phone and Lost/Stolen Vehicle Tag or Decal. Those options are available on the website as well as the Department’s smart phone app. Of course, anyone who has an emergency should not hesitate to call 9-1-1 immediately. For other non-emergency situations, call 863-401-2256.

“Our mission has always been and we will continue to provide the most professional public safety services to our citizens while ensuring the safety of the citizens and our members,” said Public Safety Director Charlie Bird.