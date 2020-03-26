The Garbage Can Thief

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:





And The Beat Goes On!

Date – 3/19/2020

Place – Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd)

Crime – Pushing a cart out with an estimated $1350 worth of items inside of totes and a garbage can

Your Mission – Help identify

The woman pictured below selected the totes and garbage can and commenced to filling said containers slap full of stuff – then waltzing right out with no attempt to pay.

She was seen getting into a blue Scion, possibly driven by a white male.

If anyone recognizes her, we would love to hear from you. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward!