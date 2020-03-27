Florida’s County Stay at Home, Work at Home, Safer at Home, or Social Distancing COVID-19 Orders

Alachua County: Stay at home order





Alachua County ordered all non-essential businesses to cease and residents to stay at home except for essential activity. The order went into effect March 24 and remains until a state of emergency is lifted. The order allows essential businesses to remain open, including medical providers, grocery stores, hardware stores and restaurants. It allows individuals to go outside, but parks and all places of public assembly are closed.

Broward County: Stay at home order

County officials implemented an order for residents to stay inside unless getting food, transporting to work or addressing an emergency. The order went into effect on March 27. When individuals do go out, the order makes clear they need to practice social distancing. Non-essential retail, nonprofits and commercial businesses have been closed.

Collier County: Stay at home order in the works

Collier County commissioners have reached out to Lee County leaders about developing a stay at home order in effect region-wide. The board meets March 27 to discuss whether to implement a stay-at-home order. The order under consideration is similar to others, closing all non-essential business and requiring residents to stay at home except for essential activity.

Duval County: Work at home order

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry put in place an order that any business with the ability to have employees work from home must do so.Employees working at businesses must maintain 6-foot social distancing. The order took effect March 24. Chief Judge Mark Mahon has also closed down all county court facilities.

Escambia County: Beach closure

County Commissioners voted to close down Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key Beach through April 2.

Hernando County: Government closures

No sheltering order or curfew has been set, but public parks and libraries are closed.

Hillsborough County: Safer at home order

The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group approved a safer at home order that will go into effect at 10 p.m. on March 27. The order will require all residents and open businesses to maintain Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing, including maintaining a six-foot distance from others. Any businesses considered non-essential that could not meet that requirement would be forced to close. Examples of businesses that will not be able to operate under the county’s order include things like, hair and nail salons, barber shops and hair stylists, massage parlors and alternations. Officials elected not to implement a curfew at this time.

Lee County: Stay at home order, con-essential business closure in the works

Lee County has closed beaches, pools, libraries, walkup lobbies and counters in most public buildings. At a Lee County Commission meeting on March 25, commissioners looked at draft language for a stay at home order, as well as restrictions closing non-essential businesses, but put off any vote until at least Monday.

Leon County: Stay at home order, curfew

Leon County residents are ordered to stay at home starting at 11 p.m. March 25. The order “strongly encourages” people not conducting essential activities to stay at home. But people may still go to work, obtain necessary supplies, do outdoor recreation and help the health and safety of others. A curfew, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., also went into effect March 25. Law enforcement can stop and charge people for being outside their homes, within officers’ discretion, during those hours.

Manatee County: Beach closures

County Commissioners voted to close down all beaches beginning on March 19, and will close boat ramps on March 26.

Miami-Dade County: Safer at home order

Mayor Carlos Giminez signed a safer at home order requiring all individuals to stay at home except to engage in essential activities like grocery shopping or to address emergencies. The order went into effect immediately on March 26, and will expire when a county state of emergency is lifted.

Osceola County: Stay at home order

Osceola County’s emergency decision-making policy group approved an order for all non-essential retail and commercial businesses to close, and for all residents to stay home from non-essential travel. This order took effect at 11 p.m., March 26 and will continue for two weeks until April 9 at 11 p.m.

Orange County: Stay at home order

Mayor Jerry Demings issued a stay at home order that went into effect at 11 p.m. March 26 and will remain through 11 p.m. April 9. The order allows people to shop for food, medicines and other essentials or to work at jobs for essential businesses that cannot be done from home.

Okaloosa County: Beach closure

All public beaches in the county have been closed.

Palm Beach County: Non-essential business closure, beach closures

Gov. DeSantis’s executive order shutting down all beaches in Broward also impacts Palm Beach County. The order shuts down noncritical retail and commercial business locations, including all movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, gymnasiums and fitness studios. It was issued March 20 and will last at least until March 31.

Pasco County: Social distancing recommendations

The county does not have any type of sheltering order or curfew in place, but has recommended individuals use electronic checkout of library materials.

Pinellas County: Safer at home order

Pinellas County Commissioners approved a safer at home order that went into effect March 26. People will be permitted to patronize essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and gas stations. They also can patronize any non-essential businesses that attest to adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards for social distancing.

Polk County: Social distancing recommendations

No curfew or shelter orders have been issued, but government services including libraries are promoting curbside service.

Sarasota County: Beach closures

The county has closed down its beaches, a top tourism driver, since March 21. But the Sarasota County Attorney’s Office has actually decided commissioners don’t have the legal right to issue a stay at home order with further restrictions than those already ordered by DeSantis.

Santa Rosa County: Beach closures

County Commissioners voted to close down beaches in the county starting on April 20.

Walton County: Beach closure

All public beaches in the county have been closed.