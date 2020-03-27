Friday March 27, 2020 2:00 PM Update Polk County COVID-19 Cases Up To 26

Polk County, Florida – The Florida Department of Health has updated it’s dashboard and they are now listing 26 confirmed cases in Polk County. A breakdown of which city the cases are located has not yet been released. Here is the data currently available from the FDOH:

CASE DATA FOR POLK







Total Cases: 26

Residents: 26

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 0



Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 8 to 88

Average Age: 51

Men: 13

Women: 13



Conditions and Care

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 11

Jeremy Maready, Polk County Communications, advised that the county continues to monitor the situation. At this point we are not under any type of stay at home order. The mandates by the state and federal government are currently what is being recommended. Maready did advise that it is being closely monitored and if changes were to come that it would be available through to the media and citizens through various online options such as polk-county.net or the counties facebook pages.