Polk State College to continue all classes online through summer 2020

Friday, March 27, 2020 — Polk State College will continue all classes online through the Summer 2020 Semester to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.





The College suspended instruction on March 16 and will resume all classes, including dual enrollment and Polk State’s three collegiate high schools, online on Monday, March 30, for the remainder of the Spring 2020 Semester. Due to the evolving public health emergency, faculty and staff are also preparing for a fully online summer semester.

“Polk State College is committed to ensuring our students have the opportunity and the resources they need to continue toward their educational goals during these challenging times,” Polk State President Angela Garcia Falconetti said. “Faculty and staff are working diligently to make the transition to the online learning environment as smooth as possible for students so that they may be successful in their academic endeavors while remaining safe and healthy.”

The College has postponed summer registration dates to allow more time for students and prospective students to receive advising services.

Priority and dual-enrollment registration that was scheduled to start on March 30 will now begin on April 6.

Open enrollment that was scheduled to start on April 6 will now begin on April 13.

Summer classes will start online on May 6.

Prospective students must submit a free online application at www.polk.edu/admission-aid. Current students may register for classes through PASSPORT.

Advisors are available to assist students and prospective students with setting their academic goals, accessing information and services, and making responsible decisions consistent with their goals and degree requirements. Students may email [email protected] or call 863.297.1000.

Starting on April 1, students and prospective students will also be able to connect with advisors and other members of Student Services staff through Zoom, a remote-conferencing software program. They can easily access Zoom once a Polk State staff member provides a link via email. They can then use Zoom to video chat through a computer or through the Zoom app available for download on iOS and Android devices. A voice call option is also available.

“Although our students are not able to visit our campuses and centers to help prevent the spread of COIVD-19, they will still receive excellent service,” said Sylvester Little, Dean of Student Services on the Lakeland Campus. “We are doing everything we can to help our students through multiple means of communication.”

Students are also encouraged to begin the financial aid process as soon as possible. The first step is to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Students who need assistance may email [email protected], call 863.297.1000, or view the College’s online FAFSA tutorial here.

Additionally, a list of resources for taking online classes is available here.

Throughout the registration and financial aid process, students should regularly check PASSPORT and their College email for important information. Students are also asked to monitor polk.edu and Polk State’s social media for updates related to COVID-19.

About Polk State College

Located in Winter Haven, Florida, and established in 1964, Polk State College is a multi-campus institution serving more than 16,000 students with Bachelor of Applied Science, Bachelor of Science, Associate in Arts, and Associate in Science degrees, as well as a wide range of certificate and workforce training options. The College also operates three charter high schools.

Polk State’s advantages include small class sizes; hands-on learning; dedicated faculty; day and night classes; online options; affordable tuition; excellent financial aid; and a diverse community and vibrant student life, including fine arts opportunities, clubs, and intercollegiate athletics.