Wild Fires Burning In River Ranch

Lake Wales, Florida – Unfortunately it is that time of the year. A call went out around 4:48pm regarding a fire near 18550 Hwy 630. The area is known as River Ranch Property Owners Association.





The Polk County Fire Rescue responded with multiple units and also the department of forestry. They are currently dealing with multiple fire spots.

This unfortunately is a common occurrence this time of year. Their are sites from tent areas to small trailers and small structures on the property. Families spend countless hours enjoying nature out in the area.

The people that frequent the area request that everyone remember to put out camp fires and use common sense when it comes to starting one.

We will monitor and update as more information comes available.