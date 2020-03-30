Individual Takes 4 Metal Rods that Keep Dumpster Closed. But Why?

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

Okay – We know this is a long shot due to the blurry pictures, but maybe someone can help identify this guy.

On 3/27/2020 around 6:15 a.m., this guy entered the dumpster area behind Zaxby’s (7454 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and removed 4 metal rods that are used to keep the dumpster closed. Really? Metal rods to keep the dumpster closed? He then removes wiring from a tube of an electric sign.

Okay – anybody? If you look close, it appears he may have a Kangol-style hat. If you think you know who this is, please contact Sgt. Hall at 863-401-2256.