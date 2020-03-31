Couple Uses Stolen Card for Home Remodel Expenses and is Caught on Camera

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

UPDATE:

Our FB fans never disappoint! Identified! Jessie Turner and “Rhett” Barwick.

Yes, they are both already in jail for unrelated charges.

Thanks everyone for assisting!

————





You wanted clearer pictures? You got it thanks to Home Depot.

The couple below went to Home Depot (2000 8th St NW) in Winter Haven and utilized a Home Depot credit card (that was not theirs by the way) to the tune of $2,354. It just so happens that our victim was in an Auburndale restaurant the day before when the wallet was left behind. Unfortunately, no video was available from the restaurant. However, this couple figured some home remodel was in the cards for them at the victim’s expense. (And the female had to drag the poor Toy Story characters into her dastardly deed) 🙁

If you recognize this couple, please call Detective Ovalle at 863-401-2256. Callers who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.