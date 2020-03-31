Florida Department of Health Updates New COVID-19 Cases, Announces Six New Deaths Related to COVID-19, March 31, 2020 UPDATE

The first confirmed Polk County death from Covid-19 was a 60-Year-Old Male from Polk County.

~6,096 positive cases in Florida residents and 242 positive cases in non-Florida residents~

TALLAHASSEE — To keep Florida residents and visitors safe, informed and aware about the status of the virus, The Florida Department of Health has launched a COVID-19 dashboard that will be updated twice daily. Today, as of 11 a.m., there are 6,338 total** Florida cases.

While Florida’s testing has increased over the past week, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 10 percent. Of the 7,474 tests performed on March 30, there were 1,006 positive results, or 13 percent.

Six people have died who tested positive for COVID-19 in Broward, Dade, Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Polk counties.

New Florida cases include:

634 additional positive COVID-19 cases (607 Florida residents and 27 non-Florida residents) reported to the Florida Department of Health.

There are currently 6,096 positive cases in Florida residents and 242 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

Florida recently partnered with private laboratories around the state to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity. This partnership will increase the number of tests conducted each day and ensure Floridians receive the critical health information they need in a timely manner.

Expansion to private laboratories changes the COVID-19 testing landscape in Florida. Private laboratories are running tests as they receive swab samples from practitioners. Testing and reporting times vary among commercial and DOH laboratories. Demographic information may be updated during investigations. These twice daily reports reflect the state’s efforts to accurately and transparently share information.

More information on a case-by-case basis can also be found here.

For more detail on Florida resident cases, please visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

* Florida residents that are diagnosed with COVID-19 and isolated out of state are not reflected on the Florida map.

**Total cases overview includes positive cases in Florida residents and non-Florida residents tested in Florida.

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to [email protected].

