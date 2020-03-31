Winter Haven Jumps To 19 Coronavirus Cases – 73 Now In Polk County

The Florida Department of Heath has released it’s latest update cases in Florida. Polk County now has 73 cases. Winter Haven now has 19 of those cases. Currently additional details are not available, but Winter Haven is quickly becoming the most in the county. Davenport had 20 cases.

Here is the latest information from the City of Winter Haven on services.





COVID-19: City of Winter Haven Update March 31, 2020; 9 a.m.

CITY ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICES AND MEETINGS

City Hall and the City Hall East Annex remain open. City Hall Annex located at 551 3rd St. NW is closed to the public until further notice. Departments working out of the facility, including Utility Customer Service and Human Resources, will continue to operate and provide services to citizens.

While certain public facilities are closed and events, activities and certain meetings are postponed, many City of Winter Haven administrative offices remain open for business, and staff continues to provide services to customers. Should you need to visit a City facility, be assured staff continues vigorous efforts to continuously clean and sanitize all indoor areas and outdoor park amenities.

Customers are encouraged to use online services whenever possible, such as for utility billing payments and public records requests. Information and updates will also be placed on the City’s social media accounts (scroll down for link buttons), as well as this website. Please check back regularly.

City Meeting Changes and Cancellations

Regular City Commission Meetings – April 13; April 27; and thereafter are moved to Nora Mayo Hall for social distancing purposes until further notice.

– April 13; April 27; and thereafter are moved to Nora Mayo Hall for social distancing purposes until further notice. City Commission Agenda Review Sessions are moved to Nora Mayo Hall for social distancing purposes until further notice.

are moved to Nora Mayo Hall for social distancing purposes until further notice. The Downtown CRA Advisory Committee and Florence Villa Advisory Committee will continue to meet at Nora Mayo Hall. All other City Advisory Committee Meetings are suspended until further notice.

and will continue to meet at Nora Mayo Hall. until further notice. The Code Enforcement Special Magistrate meetings will be held at Nora Mayo Hall for social distancing purposes; April Special Magistrate meeting is canceled with cases pushed to the May meeting.

The City of Winter Haven IT Department is exploring and evaluating solutions for virtual meetings to keep the public engaged and informed. More information will be provided once these tools are implemented.

HUMAN RESOURCES (HR)

The HR offices located in the City Hall Annex are closed to walk-in customers, but services and operations continue. Those with an employment application can drop it in the utility payment drop box in the parking lot. Staff is available by phone 863-291-5650 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or by email at [email protected]. They are ready to assist with any HR related questions or requirements in an applicant’s job search process.

WH PUBLIC SAFETY DEPARTMENT

The Police Department Records Division located inside of the lobby is closed to walk-in customers. Police reports and other records requests can be obtained by calling 863-291-5858 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reports can be mailed, emailed or faxed to customers.

To pay a downtown parking ticket, go to www.winterhavenpd.com. Scroll to the “Online Services” area and the link for payment is on the page. A payment extension will be in place for those unable to use the online options with customers being notified of payment due once the lobby opens back up to the public.

Online reporting option for non-emergency calls include Lost/Stolen Bicycle, Criminal Mischief, Fraud/Identity Theft/Forgery, Lost/Stolen Cell Phone and Lost/Stolen Vehicle Tag or Decal. Those options are available on the website as well as the Department’s smart phone app. Click HERE for online reporting. Download the Winter Haven PD app from your smart phone app store. Please call 9-1-1 immediately should you have an emergency. For non-emergency situations, call 863-401-2256.

All Leadership Council activities for this Council session are suspended.

The Winter Haven Fire Department has suspended public education programs all three fire stations until further notice. Additionally, non-essential fire inspections will be suspended. Winter Haven firefighters continue to respond to all 9-1-1 calls. Fire personnel are taking extra precautions by wearing additional protective gear. Anyone with questions is urged to call the Fire Department Administrative line at 863-291-5677.

Public Safety staff undergoes regular medical surveillance to make certain personnel are not displaying symptoms of sickness.

The Public Safety Department’s attention is on being prepared with contingency plans to address various situations that could be brought about by COVID-19.

PARKS, RECREATION AND CULTURE DEPARTMENT

Based on the guidelines and recommendations of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the City of Winter Haven has suspended all athletic activities, special events, classes and city facility rentals now through May 9.

Indoor recreation facilities are closed until further notice. This includes the Senior Adult Center; Winter Haven Public Library; AdventHealth Fieldhouse; Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center; and outdoor gathering facilities including Rowdy Gaines Olympic Pool, Winter Haven Tennis Center, Diamondplex, the Chain of Lakes Park Stadium and the Splash Pad at Trailhead Park. These closures will reduce the potential for large gatherings and limited social distancing, while allowing for enhanced cleaning of City facilities, amenities and public spaces. Willowbrook Golf Course remains open. City operated boat ramps remain open; however, public restrooms are closed.

Click HERE for a full listing of all Parks, Recreation and Culture Department classes, events, athletics and rentals that are canceled through May 9, 2020. Please contact the Parks, Recreation and Culture Department at 291-5656 for further information regarding events, athletics classes, rentals and facility closures.

CITY WATER DEPARTMENT INFORMATION

Plant and field operations remain open 24/7.

The Utility Customer Service Operations office in the City Hall Annex is closed, but services continue as follows:

To make a payment, customers can:

Mail –Winter Haven Utilities Office, PO Box 2277, Winter Haven, FL 33883

–Winter Haven Utilities Office, PO Box 2277, Winter Haven, FL 33883 Utility Bill Drop Box located in the City Hall Annex parking lot

located in the City Hall Annex parking lot Online Utility Portal – https://wh2o.mywinterhaven.com/portal/

– https://wh2o.mywinterhaven.com/portal/ Mobil App – download “WH2o” in Google Play or Apple Store

– download “WH2o” in Google Play or Apple Store 24HR Interactive Voice Response (1-855-270-3592) – allows customers to make payment anytime with credit or debit card.

To submit an application for new service or to transfer service:

Applications for new utility accounts can be completed electronically via email [email protected] or by fax 863-298-7870.

NOTE: Service disconnects for non-payment and late fees have been temporarily suspended for 60 days.

PUBLIC WORKS

Solid waste collection services continue as scheduled. Please be aware solid waste collection loads are heavier than usual, which causes delays in collection. We ask the public to be patient as crews work hard to keep up with the volume.