Covid-19 Update From Haines City Mayor

COVID-19 | Update Governor De Santis issued Executive Order 20-91 today (Essential Services and Activities During COVID-19 Emergency), directing all Floridians to limit movements and personal interactions outside the home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities. Effective Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 12:00 AM midnight for 30 days.

Mayor’s Message – Mayor Morris L. West As a local government, services are essential; your City operations will continue. If there are changes to operation schedules and hours, we will inform residents through our social media and website. We continue to encourage you to follow the safer-at-home measures and practice social distancing.

Resources Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | National COVID-19 Center

Florida Department of Health | COVID-19 Information Center

City of Haines City | Website | Facebook