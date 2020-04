Governor De Santis issued Executive Order 20-91 today (Essential Services and Activities During COVID-19 Emergency), directing all Floridians to limit movements and personal interactions outside the home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities. Effective Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 12:00 AM midnight for 30 days.

See executive order here:





https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/orders/2020/EO_20-91.pdf