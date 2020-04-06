3 Arrested After Their Car Struck and Occupied House in Lakeland

PCSO Press Release:





Polk deputies arrest three from a car that struck a Lakeland house



Three people were arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office after their car struck an occupied house on Chart Prine Road in the Kathleen area of Lakeland early Sunday morning, April 5, 2020.



The three arrested were 42-year-old Sarena Stokes (the driver), 51-year-old John Sumner, and 47-year-old Donald Reams. Stokes and Reams had initially run from the scene but returned.



According to the preliminary investigation, the crash occurred shortly after midnight when a bronze 1999 Buick sedan travelling west on Mt. Tabor Road, for unknown reasons, left the roadway, struck some mailboxes, went through a field, and slammed into the home. The car came to a stop inside of an unoccupied bedroom.



Immediately following the crash, two residents ran into the bedroom and tried to get the occupants of the car to remain at the scene, but Reams pushed both residents to get away. None of the residents were injured in the crash itself.



Sarena Stokes was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Injury (F3), Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage (M2), Knowingly Driving While License Suspended/Revoked (M2), Violation of Probation (Petit Theft). She was transported to Lakeland Regional Health for a broken arm and cuts before being transported to the Polk County Jail.



John Sumner was on probation for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and had a curfew that prohibited him from being out between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am. He was charged with Violation of Probation.



Donald Reams was charged with two counts of Battery (M1) against the two residents of the home. He was also charged with Violation of Probation (Possession of Methamphetamine).



The crash remains under investigation.

criminal history is below:



Sarena Stokes:

7 felonies, 5 misdemeanors.

Her prior history includes charges such as: Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle, Grand Theft (2), Forgery, Meth Possession (3), False ID to LEO, DWLSR (2)



Donald Reams:

25 felonies, 28 misdemeanors.

7 incarcerations- Most recent release from prison was January 2020.



Prior charges includes: Attempted Murder, Robbery, Grand Theft Motor Vehicle (3), Grand Theft(2), Burglary with Assault/Battery, Burglary (3), Armed Robbery, False ID to LEO, Meth Possession (5), Possess Stolen Credit Card, Petit Theft (4), Felony Battery, Aggravated Battery, Battery (6), Marijuana Possession (3), DWLSR (5), Trespassing(2), Possess Burglary Tools, Dealing in Stolen Property (3), Criminal Mischief.



John Sumner:

22 Felonies, 48 misdemeanors.

9 incarcerations-Most recent release from prison was November 2019

Prior charges includes: Threat to public servant, Aggravated Assault(4), Burglary, Battery(3), Battery of Person over 65, Resisting(3), Possess Controlled Substance(4), Meth Possession(8), Possess Marijuana(12), Grand Theft(2), DWLSR(2), Criminal Mischief, Fraud