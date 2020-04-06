Four Dead in Murder-Suicide at Southern Dunes Residence in Haines City

Haines City Police Department Press Release:





HAINES CITY, FL – Four people were found dead in a murder-suicide inside the Southern Dunes subdivision on Sunday morning. Police responded at 7:28 a.m. following a phone call where Mark Joseph, 43, told dispatchers that he had shot his wife and children.

Joseph told the dispatcher that he intended to shoot himself and the door would be unlocked. Upon arrival at the residence, Haines City police officers and Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies made entry into the residence and found four people dead – all from apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

The deceased are Joseph’s wife, Marie Joseph, 43, and his two children, Darren Joseph, 18, and Markus Joseph, 14. The two sons were found in their respective beds and Mrs. Joseph was found lying on a couch with the husband sitting in a chair nearby. There were no other people who lived in the home. There was no evidence of any struggle. Marie Joseph had also been shot in the shoulder.

A handgun and five bullet casings were found throughout the course of the investigation. The investigation, which is ongoing, has revealed a possible motive; Mark suspected Marie was having an affair. There is no indication there are other victims. Mark Joseph was currently employed at the Ford warehouse in Davenport and with Allied Universal Security Services.

“We cannot understand the unwarranted and senseless nature of this tragedy and the poignant reminder of the suffering that family and friends will now endure,” Chief Jim Elensky said.