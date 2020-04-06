Individual Steals Almost $6000 Worth of Lottery Tickets and Other Items

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:



Can you help identify this guy?

On 3-24-20, a black male burglarized the Havendale Food Mart, located at 1690 Havendale Blvd. after closing. The male took more than $5,900 worth of lottery tickets and other miscellaneous items and rode away on a bike. The man pictured was seen at various stores attempting to cash out the tickets.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Detective Shook at 863-662-0178. Those who wish to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Anonymity is guaranteed and callers could be eligible for a CASH reward.