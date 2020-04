Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Awe come on man… potted plants? Really?

Someone will probably recognize the distinctive van and the walk of this guy who thought he needed to fancy up his own abode by taking six potted plants from a business at 864 First St. in Winter Haven.

Anyone who recognizes the van or possible the driver, who appears to be an older heavyset male, should call Detective Cobb at 863-837-9459.