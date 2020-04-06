Park, Dock, Boat Ramp, Trail, Pavilion, and Natural Resource Facility Closures

City of Winter Haven:

During this uncertain time, the City of Winter Haven is doing everything it can to protect the health and safety of our residents, employees, and guests from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.





Effective immediately, Monday, April 6, 2020, the following parks, docks, boat ramps, trails, pavilions, and natural resource facilities will be closed to the public until April 30th, 2020. This is in addition to the facility and recreation closures that are currently in place. This also includes any boat ramps that are not listed below but are on City property and maintained by Lake Region Lakes Management District.

In the Parks, Recreation, & Cultural Department, we value the opportunity to bring you fun and safety on a daily basis. We look forward to getting back to doing that as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued understanding and patience during this time. Stay up to date on Parks & Recreation cancellations and closures by following our page and visiting the following link: mywinterhaven.com/government/covid-19-impacts-and-updates/

Feel free to contact us at (863)-291-5656 for more information.

