This Mobile Unit Provides Oil Changes And Other Auto Repairs Without You Visiting A Garage

This Mobile Unit Provides Oil Changes And Other Auto Repairs Without You Visiting A Garage

This Mobile Unit Provides Oil Changes And Other Auto Repairs Without You Visiting A Garage

by James Coulter





Need your oil changed? Tires rotated? Air filers or battery replaced? Don’t feel like driving all the way to a garage? No problem!

Weikert Ford recently launched their new mobile service unit as an extension of their services department. Instead of you driving all the way to the garage to get your car repaired, now the garage can drive all the way to you to provide you the exact same services.

Their mobile unit offers all of the usual services from oil changes, tire rotations, and replacements for air filters, wiper blades, batteries, and brake pads. Any basic maintenance need you have, their mobile unit can provide without you leaving your home or office.

Since launching their mobile unit five weeks ago, it has proven popular among customers, especially those who have been confined at home due to the current pandemic. Such a unit allows them to provide most of their services directly to their customers rather than requiring their customers to come to them, explained Dana Buxton, Mobile Service Advisor for Weikert Ford.

“Everything we always hear is that ‘I never have time, I can’t get there because I can’t find a ride,’ so we are trying to make it as convenient and customer friendly as possible, make your life easier,” Buxton said.

Especially during the recent pandemic, and especially during the current lockdown, their mobile unit has provided a much needed service to local customers, including senior citizens who are unable or fearful of leaving their home during this time, or stay-at-home parents who need to look after their children.

“That they don’t have to leave their house or work or take time to have someone pick them up, that has been the biggest positive result.”

One review on their Facebook boasts about how the service changed the battery and even checked the charging system in a prompt and timely manner: “Thank you Dana Buxton for your awesome service! One call and you sent Trey with the Ford Mobilservice truck…Thank you so much! Thank you Weikert Ford!”

“Service was timely and the service provider was knowledgeable,” another satisfied customer wrote on Facebook. “Phone personnel very cordial and helpful. Definitely will recommend to others.”

Weikert Ford recently purchased a second unit that is currently being outfitted for their services. They hope to further expand their outreach with new customers in the near future, Buxton said.

“We feel like this will be the newest latest and greatest,” she said. “We have [online services] that delivers your food, we have grocery stores [with similar delivery apps], and now we have maintenance coming to you rather than you having to go to the dealership,” she said.

The mobile unit is provided through Weikert Ford, located at 21399 US Highway 27, Lake Wales, Fl. 33859. For more information, call the main office at: 863-676-7944, or their direct number at: 863-734-2276. Or visit their website at: https://www.weikertford.com