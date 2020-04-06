Woman Charged With DUI After She Crashes On First Day Of Stay At Home Order

Dundee, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman who had an accident near 27944 Hwy 27 in Dundee. Deputies charged the woman for Driving Under The Influence with property damage.

On 04/04/2020 at approximately 10:45 pm Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene of an accident near 27944 HWY 27 in Dundee, Florida. During the investigation into the single vehicle crash they observed signs of impairment in the driver, identified as Marina Padilla. Deputies advised the driver they were going to change the investigation from a crash investigation to a criminal DUI investigation. Padilla was read her Miranda Warning and advised she understood her rights.





Post Miranda warnings Padilla told deputies she was driving and arguing with someone on the phone. Padilla said she lost control of the vehicle and really didn’t know how to explain what happened after. Deputies asked Padilla if anyone else was in the vehicle and she said no. According to deputies they detected a moderate odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath. Deputies also reportedly observed Padilla’s eyes were watery and bloodshot and her pupils were dilated. Padilla swayed back and forth also according to the report. Based on these factors a field sobriety test was conducted which Padilla allegedly failed. She was taken into custody and allegedly provided to breath samples which showed Padilla’s breathe alcohol level to be .124 G/210L / .123 G/210L.

This all occurred on the same day that a Stay At Home order was placed by the Governor of Florida.