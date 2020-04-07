Teriyaki Madness Offers Free Meals To Essential Workers Through Pay-It-Forward Campaign

by James Coulter





From healthcare providers to fire fighters, to even store clerks and cashiers, many essential workers are risking their safety and health providing the services we need to get through the COVID-19 crisis.

Of course, these workers need to be well fed with healthy and delicious meals to give them the energy to get through the day. Fortunately, one Lakeland eatery is stepping up to offer them just that for free!

Lakeland’s Teriyaki Madness recently launched their Pay-It-Forward campaign, through which members of the local community can pitch in to help fund free meals to healthcare workers and other essential workers.

Here’s how it works: anyone interested in feeding workers in their local community can visit http://catering.teriyakimadness.com, select the “Healthcare Teriyaki Bar”, and enter the info of the healthcare location of their choice to have “a fully-loaded teriyaki spread” delivered to them at no cost.

Each Teriyaki Bar provides freshly-prepared, custom-made meal bowls consisting of teriyaki-style chicken, sautéed veggies, steamed rice and noodles, all in savory “housemade” sauces, with enough to feed up to ten people.

To help finance this special catering delivery, Teriyaki Madness is offering to match the $75 contribution made by the sponsor to cover the cost of meals.

While the campaign is called the “Healthcare Teriyaki Bar”, the catering service is available to any “essential worker” who are making the ultimate sacrifice of working the front lines during this pandemic, explained owner Becky Richmond.

“What we have started a way for the community to pay it forward to all the essential workers that we have out here in Polk County who are taking care of us and keeping us all safe in these crazy times,” Richmond said.

While the idea for the special campaign was conceived by corporate, Richmond herself was inspired by her father, who had called asking how he could help both the eatery and their local community.

Richmond had previously started a campaign called “Blessing Bowls”, where volunteers could nominate someone who has been a “blessing” to them with a chance to provide them with a complimentary “Blessing Bowl.”

Having delivered meals to vital service providers such as emergency rooms, fire departments, and police departments, she understands the important work these people contribute to her local community, inspiring her to start something to help give back.

Even through this pandemic, Teriyaki Madness remains open for deliveries, take out, and curbside pickup. Moreover, Richmond has ensured that there will be no layoffs or cut hours, as she highly values her staff.

“I formally believe that we need to take care of each other, and part of that is when you see someone who needs something, you help them, if it is in your power to help, then help,” she said.

Teriyaki Madness is located at 304 N Kentucky Ave #1110, Lakeland, FL 33801. For more information about “Healthcare Teriyaki Bar”, visit: http://catering.teriyakimadness.com