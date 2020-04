Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Our small businesses are having a tough time right now and then this guy decides to steal Wild Irish Rose!

On 4-7-20, he entered the Chevron Gas Station, located at 2100 1st St N. He found his drink of choice and walked out without paying. He left in a red Cadillac (he must really like the color) and headed east down Ave. U NE.

Anyone recognizing him should call Detective Maldonado at 863-837-0946.