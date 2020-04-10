New Wifi Spots in Winter Haven for Public Access

City of Winter Haven:

Need Wi-Fi to get your schoolwork done? IT staff from Polk State College and the City collaborated to install equipment in the Downtown Parking Garage and at the Winter Haven Public Library to extend public Wi-Fi access to the first floor of the Parking Garage (Ave. A NW entrance), and the Winter Haven Library parking lots in downtown Winter Haven. The names of the W-Fi networks are “Parking Garage Wi-Fi” and “Library Parking Lot Wi-Fi.” The wireless networks can be accessed by all students, and the public. Please share this with those with limited Wi-Fi! #LoveWinterHaven #WinterHavenWiFi #GreatPlaceDowntownWinterHaven