Beef O’Brady’s Offers Customers Convenience With New To-Go Meal Deals And Grocery Items

by James Coulter





Has the lockdown been leaving you hungry for resturant quality food? Would you like to revisit your favorite Beef O’Brady’s and enjoy their boneless wings, cheeseburgers, or cheesy bacon chicken? Or perhaps you’d like to make your own meals with resturant-quality ingredients and not generic supermarket brands?

Thanks to Beef O’Brady’s and their new menu initiatives, you can enjoy all of that. Simply give them a call or order on-line through their website or mobile app, and you can enjoy a to-go meal or grocery items that you can pick up to-go or curbside.

Their new Beef’s Meal Deal To-Go Packs offers the same quality resturant meals customers have come to love, ready to order, pick up, and take home to serve. Their family-style meals feed up to four people, and include deals such as their cheeseburger and wings combo, chicken bowl & salad, cheesy bacon chicken and salad, boneless or traditional wings, or build-your-own tacos. Deals start at $18 and go on to $40.

Don’t mind making your own meals, but would prefer specialty ingredients other than what you can get at the store? No problem. Beef’s is also offering special grocery menus with food items you can purchase, including beer and wine for delivery.

Their to-go meal deal packs are especially convenient, as they allow customers to enjoy resturaunts-quality meals from the comfort of their own home, explained Heather Boggs, Chief Marketing Officer of Beef ‘O’ Brady’s.

“As a brand, now, more than ever, our customers need our support, they need to feel safe in an effective way to access food other than the grocery store, which is why we’re offering several options,” she said. “It is a great quality meal about a good value.”

Since the COVID-19 crisis has forced many resturaunts, including Beef O’Brady’s, to close their dining rooms, eateries have been taking creative steps to provide their customers with convenient fast food through deliveries, take-out, and curbside pickup.

Beef’s, which continues providing resturant style and quality food from burgers to wings for the past 35 years, has managed to become creative with their menu, offering their customers more options for the same great food, Boggs said.

“We have done a lot of listening to our customers,” she said. “Beef’s has been support for our community is part of our DNA, and we want to think of ways to offer value and convenience and comfort to our communities.”

Since offering their new to-go and grocery menu, Beef’s has provided more than 250 meal deals a day across their system, with positive feedback from customers, and they hope to continue providing even more through the current crisis.

“We will continue to elaborate on them very well, we sell a lot of positive feedback, we love to hear from our customers and see what they want from us and what their current needs are at this time,” she said.

For more information, visit their website at: https://www.beefobradys.com/