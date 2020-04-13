Lake Wind Advisory in Polk County

Weather Channel Alert:

Lake Wind Advisory from MON 2:00 PM EDT until MON 6:00 PM EDT

Action Recommended

Execute a pre-planned activity identified in the instructions





Issued By

Tampa Bay/Ruskin – FL, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area

Polk, Hardee, Highlands and DeSoto Counties

Description

…LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING… WHAT…Southwest winds around 20 mph with higher gusts expected. WHERE…Polk, Hardee, Highlands and DeSoto Counties. WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EDT this evening. IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.