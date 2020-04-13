Florida & polk county , winter haven news

, / 1297 0

Major Road Repairs Closing West Lake Eloise Drive for Four Weeks

Winter Haven Winter Haven News Winter Haven TRAFFIC
SHARE
Home Winter Haven Major Road Repairs Closing West Lake Eloise Drive for Four Weeks

ROAD ALERT FROM POLK COUNTY: Major Road Repairs Closing West Lake Eloise Drive for Four Weeks

On Monday morning (4/13), Polk County will close 500 foot section of West Lake Eloise Drive south of Avenue Z SE for four weeks to correct settlement and roadway flooding issues. Southbound through traffic will be unable to turn from Avenue Z SE onto West Lake Eloise Drive. Northbound traffic will be diverted at Shell Road about a half-mile south of the Lulu-Eloise Canal Bridge. Access to local residences will be maintained. For details, contact Bill Skelton with the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at 863-535-2200.


FROM THE NETWORK

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN