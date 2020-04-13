ROAD ALERT FROM POLK COUNTY: Major Road Repairs Closing West Lake Eloise Drive for Four Weeks

On Monday morning (4/13), Polk County will close 500 foot section of West Lake Eloise Drive south of Avenue Z SE for four weeks to correct settlement and roadway flooding issues. Southbound through traffic will be unable to turn from Avenue Z SE onto West Lake Eloise Drive. Northbound traffic will be diverted at Shell Road about a half-mile south of the Lulu-Eloise Canal Bridge. Access to local residences will be maintained. For details, contact Bill Skelton with the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at 863-535-2200.