Haines City Man arrested following multi-county vehicle pursuit

Man arrested following multi-county vehicle pursuit

HAINES CITY, FL – A Haines City man was arrested in Osceola County early Monday morning after a pursuit that followed the man’s attempt to hit a police officer with his vehicle.





Javaris Parham, 37, is being charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a law enforcement officer, domestic violence with aggravated stalking, criminal mischief, fleeing to elude, no valid driver’s license, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Parham had outstanding Polk County warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence with aggravated stalking and burglary with battery.

Officers were responding to a disturbance after 12:30 a.m. where Parham had tried to force his way inside the home of a woman he had a previous relationship with. Parham called the woman seven times in a two-minute window and texted his intentions to shoot her.

Parham’s 2001 Chevrolet was seen by police in the area of 10th Street and Valencia Avenue. Lights and sirens were activated on the patrol vehicle and Parham was followed as he turned onto Valencia Avenue.

The officer exited the vehicle in an attempt to make contact with Parham. After the officer exited the patrol vehicle, Parham then backed up, put his vehicle in drive and drove directly toward the officer. The officer gave commands for Parham to stop, but was ultimately forced back into his vehicle to avoid being struck.

The pursuit continued northbound on 10th Street. Parham drove from 10th Street to Davenport Boulevard to U.S. 17/92 to Ronald Reagan Parkway to State Road 547 and into Osceola County at speeds as high as 90 miles per hour. The Polk and Osceola County Sheriff’s Offices assisted in the pursuit. Attempts to stop the vehicle in Polk County were unsuccessful. Osceola deputies were able to utilize Stop Sticks to bring the vehicle to a rest at Reedy Creek Boulevard and West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

During a search of the vehicle, a plastic bag containing cocaine was found in Parham’s cup holder. His driver’s license has been suspended since October. No officers were injured during the pursuit. Parham’s criminal history includes fleeing to elude, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence among numerous drug-related and other charges. Parham has served three stints in a Florida State Prison. “This is a great example of the dangers that officers face each and every day,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “We’re grateful that no one was hurt and for our law enforcement partners in Polk and Osceola Counties.”