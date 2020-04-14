Miami Woman Killed in Fatal Crash Near Bartow

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash near Bartow Monday evening, April 13, 2020, in which one adult woman was killed.





The victim was identified as 27-year-old Ashley Scurry of Miami Beach. She was the driver of a white 2002 Chevy Malibu.

Others involved in the crash were: 22-year-old Eric Williams of Auburndale, driving a blue 2002 Toyota Camry, and 43-year-old Tonya Rodriguez of Bartow, in a brown 1993 Toyota Camry with three juvenile passengers.

Scurry was the only person involved to suffer any injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the crash occurred around 7:51 p.m. on State Road 60, east of Hadden Lane.

Scurry’s Malibu and Williams’ Camry were driving west on SR 60, in the outside and inside lanes, respectively.

Rodriguez’s Camry exited Wingate Road, turning into the outside lane of westbound SR 60, in front of Scurry’s Malibu.

Scurry took evasive action and swerved into the inside lane, striking the rear passenger side of William’s Camry.

Scurry and Williams’ cars left the roadway and overturned several times before coming to a rest.

Scurry, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from her car. Williams was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Rodriguez’s Camry made no contact with the other two vehicles.

The Florida Department of Transportation responded to the scene to assist with closing the roadway and redirecting traffic. SR 60 was closed for approximately 4 hours.

The accident remains under investigation.