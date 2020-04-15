HCPD Seeks Information Regarding Shooting

HAINES CITY, FL – The Haines City Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday night at a local business in the Oakland neighborhood.





Officers are looking for witnesses to come forward and provide sworn testimony regarding the identity of the individual or individuals that pulled the trigger during an incident where about 20 shots were fired before 9 p.m. The shooting at Family Discount Supermarket, 1604 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, left three men injured and put several other people in harm’s way.

Quontavius Heggs, 23, Keyshawn Jordan, 22 and Stephon Parker, 25, all suffered gunshot wounds. Heggs was shot in the shoulder. Jordan was shot in the right ankle and Parker in the right knee.

All injuries to the three men were non-life threatening and all three have since been released. All three stated that they did not wish to cooperate with the investigation nor would they identify who shot them.

Although the shooting victims were uncooperative, police are looking for anyone present at the scene or with knowledge of the incident to come forward. Patrons and employees inside and outside of the store, who were not associated with the apparent dispute, were put in grave danger as shots were fired.