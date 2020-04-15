Shoplifting Suspect Tased By Lake Wales Police After Forcibly Resisting Arrest

LWPD Press Release

On April 14, 2020 at approximately 10:11am the Lake Wales Police Department received a call about a shoplifting in progress at Wal-Mart, located at 2000 SR60 E. Upon arrival officers made contact with Loss Prevention who witnessed the suspect concealing electronics and other items in an empty shoe box. Officers were with Loss Prevention when they made contact with the suspect inside the store. As an officer attempted to take the suspect into custody the suspect pulled from the officer and ran. A foot chase took place inside Wal-Mart which eventually ended up outside the store in the parking lot.





Once in the parking lot the foot chase continued and the suspect managed to get inside his own vehicle and lock the doors. One officer used his patrol vehicle to block the suspect from driving away while another broke the window of the suspect’s vehicle so they could get to the suspect. The suspect forcibly resisted the officers while they were taking him into custody. The officers were able to remove the suspect from the vehicle and the suspect still actively resisted until the officers were finally able to get him handcuffed. Once the suspect was secured in handcuffs he was transported by EMS to Advent Health where he was treated and medically cleared for abrasions and taser application.

Wal-Mart determined the suspect was attempting to steal $974.00 worth of merchandise, all of which was recovered. The suspect was identified as Jeremiah Poole, a 33 year old from Sylvester, GA. Poole was transported to the Polk County Jail charged with Felony Retail Theft, Resisting Arrest with Force/Violence and Resisting Arrest without Force/Violence.