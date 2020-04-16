Individuals Steal From Local Non-Profit

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Can you help identify these guys? They pulled up to the “Support The Mission” non-profit located on Ave D SE and proceeded to take boxes of items out valued at more than $2,030. You can see in the video that they intentionally covered the tag. (And at the end you will find yourself asking, ‘Did ya forget something?’) Anyone with information on the identities of these guys is asked to call Detective Cobb at 863-837-9459. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.



