POLK COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR’S OFFICE HAS NEW DEADLINE UPDATES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

BARTOW, Florida – Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency, the Tax Collector’s Office for Polk County, Florida has provided, facilitated, and updated deadline extension information, which includes the following:





License & Identification Cards: Customers who previously scheduled appointments for driver license transactions and concealed weapons licensing are affected by our COVID-19 emergency office closings. For your consideration, here is information pursuant to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle’s (FLHSMV) Emergency Order 041320 and Governor’s Executive Order 20-52:

*The effective period for all driver licenses and identification cards, expiring from March 16, 2020 through April 15, 2020, has now been extended an additional thirty (30) days. As such, the total extension is now sixty (60) days from the date of the applicable driver license expirations. Delinquent renewal fees are waived during the extension.

*The effective period for all driver licenses and identification cards, expiring from April 16, 2020 through April 30, 2020, is extended thirty (30) days. Delinquent renewal fees are waived during the extension.

*The effective period for all those having a commercial driver license (CDL) and commercial driver instructional permit expiring on or after March 16, 2020 is extended to June 30, 2020. Delinquent renewal fees are waived during the extension.

*Medical examiner certificates for those having a commercial driver license (CDL) who have proof of a valid medical certificate issued for a period of 90 days or longer that expired on or after March 1, 2020 are waived through June 30, 2020 (this waiver does not include original CDL issuances).

*DUI programs are allowed to institute distance learning methodologies, in lieu of the face-to-face requirement in statute, while Executive Order 20-52 is in effect.

Law Enforcement on Driver Licenses, Vehicle Registrations & License Plates: While an executive or emergency order has been provided regarding specified driver licenses, no such order has been similarly provided for regular vehicle registrations and license plates. However, in consultation with our Tax Collector’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other law enforcement officers in Polk County are seeking to avoid the issuance of citations for:

*Driver licenses expiring on March 16, 2020 through April 30 for a period of 60 days from the license expiration. (Note: Delinquent driver license renewal fees are waived during the extension.)

*Driver licenses expiring on April 16, 2020 through April 30 for a period of 30 days from the license expiration. (Note: Delinquent driver license renewal fees are waived during the extension.)

*Registrations and license plates expiring on March 16, 2020 through April 30, 2020 for a period of 60 days from the license expiration.

*Registrations and license plates expiring on April 16, 2020 through April 30, 2020 for a period of 30 days from the license expiration.

REAL ID Driver License Compliance: The Department of Homeland Security is extending the REAL ID enforcement deadline for driver licenses from October 1, 2020 to October 1, 2021. This means individuals who do not have a “gold star” on their Florida driver license or identification card now have an additional year to become Real ID compliant.

Attention Truckers: FLHSMV is extending expiring commercial driver licenses (CDL) and waiving commercial truck hours-of-service regulations and other related regulations so emergency supplies, equipment, commodities and resources for the state’s response to COVID-19 can be moved more quickly and efficiently throughout the state.

2019 Delinquent Real Estate Property Taxes & Certificate Sale/Auction: In order to avoid having 2019 delinquent real estate property taxes go to sale/auction, the Tax Collector has extended the time to pay 2019 delinquent real estate property taxes to no later than 5:00 PM, June 12, 2020. Note: The tax certificate sale/auction is conducted online and has been moved from its original date of Monday, June 1, 2020 to Monday, June 15, 2020.

Tourist Development Tax Remittances: In consideration of Emergency Order 20-52-DOR-002, the Tax Collector is extending the tourist development tax payment deadlines as follows: Tourist development tax remittances/returns due no later than April 20, 2020 (for March 2020 sales) are now due no later than April 30, 2020.

Additionally, the Tax Collector’s Office continues to serve the people of Polk County online via a new CHAT feature at PolkTaxes.com or by phone. For customers seeking assistance, a Customer Service Specialist is available Monday – Friday, from 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM at PolkTaxes.com via the CHAT feature, or by phone at (863) 534-4700 or (863) 581-8099.

For more information, please go to www.PolkTaxes.com.

