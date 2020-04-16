Sylvan Learning of Lakeland Offers Virtual On-Line Tutoring Services

by James Coulter





With the current COVID-19 crisis forcing the state under lockdown until the end of the month, parents have been seeking innovative ways to allow their children to continue receiving their education at home. Fortunately, a local tutoring facility is helping parents and students meet their supplemental educational needs during this time.

Sylvan Learning of Lakeland, a leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12, has pivoted their business delivery to be exclusively online to continue providing solutions to families in need of educational support during Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“It’s been a difficult time for families, in particular those with school-age children. The families who rely on Sylvan for their children’s supplemental education have had their educational lives turned upside down with the closure of many schools,” said Annette Miller of Sylvan Learning of Lakeland.

“These families are looking for solutions that allow them to continue to learn at home and to also continue to receive the supplemental education they were receiving from Sylvan. We’ve quickly pivoted to online delivery and providing support to families and students to continue learning during this uncertain time.”

By utilizing new innovative technology, Sylvan has been able to offer its curriculum on-line through remote virtual learning. Last year, Sylvan Learning launched “a free online education portal” called Sylvan Nation, which offers “educational support tips, worksheets, a teacher resource section and educational videos,” according to a press release. The website also provides access to countless children’s e-books from Random House.

Sylvan has been providing students with quality tutoring services and supplemental educational support through teacher-led, individualized instruction by focusing on the educational skill gaps of students. Now though the development and implementation of new technology, Sylvan is able to provide that same service virtually on-line, explained Miller.

A New York native, Miller had lived in Florida for 35 years since receiving her education from Southeastern University. She had taught in Polk County Schools for the past 10 years, and joined Sylvan learning center to continue her passion for teaching. She now helps operate learning centers in Winter Haven, Lakeland, Kissimmee, and Brandon.

While some of the students who attend their centers are struggling, others are there for further enrichment. Either way, through teacher-led instruction provided to groups of two to three, Sylvan helps fill in the skill gaps of their students to better advance their education.

“That is how Sylvan works so well,” she said.

As the COVID-19 crisis has forced many parents to take up the mantle of guardian and teacher, Sylvan, through their new virtual learning platform, is giving parent the tools to help their children learning during these trying times, Miller said.

“Right now, parents are trying to teach their children at home, and it is tough because…not every parent can do that,” she said. “I want to make sure that we are there for our schools…It is hard. We want to make sure that our children are ready, that they are strong, and they make it through this progress.”

To learn more, visit their website at: https://cities.sylvanlearning.com/us/florida/lakeland