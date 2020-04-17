Scammers Posing as Home Depot Employees Offering Residents $25 Gift Cards

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

WARNING WARNING WARNING

We have been alerted there are two females going around Polk County claiming to be from Home Depot and offering a $25 gift card if residents allow their water to be tested. DON’T DO IT!

Home Depot does not send door-to-door solicitations. If you encounter them, don’t engage them and call for your local law enforcement to provide as much information as possible. (Clothing, hair color, vehicle type, color, tag if at all possible) They are two white females and have been seen wearing blue polo shirts, jeans and have what appears to be an official ID card. They have been seen in a red Toyota and a white SUV style vehicle.