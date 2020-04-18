Weather Channel Weather Advisory:

Action Recommended

Avoid the subject event as per the instructions





Issued By

Tampa Bay/Ruskin – FL, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area

Polk County

Description

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PASCO…NORTHWESTERN HARDEE…MANATEE…CENTRAL PINELLAS…HILLSBOROUGH AND POLK COUNTIES… At 1114 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Combee Settlement to 6 miles west of Fort Desoto Park. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include… Tampa, Clearwater, Lakeland, Largo, Bradenton, Pinellas Park, Plant City, Winter Haven, Temple Terrace, Haines City, Bartow, Seminole, Lake Wales, Auburndale, Zephyrhills, Palmetto, Downtown Saint Petersburg, Fort Desoto Park, Fish Hawk and Saint Petersburg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.