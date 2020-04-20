Five Burglary Suspects Arrested in Polk County By FHP With Assistance From PCSO After Pursuit

During the early morning hours of Sunday, April 19, 2020, PCSO deputies discovered a stolen vehicle traveling north on US Hwy 27 near I-4 in the Davenport area. Deputies followed the stolen car (a Kia confirmed stolen from the city of Tampa on April 17th) and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and instead made an abrupt U-turn at Legacy Park Blvd, and proceeded south on US Hwy 27.

Deputies engaged in a pursuit of the stolen car, assisted by the PCSO Helicopter and deputies from surrounding agencies. The fleeing car then continued west onto I-4, and FHP troopers responded to assist.

As the car approached the Lakeland area, deputies assigned to the Northwest District deployed stop sticks, which were successful in deflating both front tires of the suspect vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop on Kathleen Road near the exit ramp, and the five suspects inside the car fled on foot.

Two FHP troopers immediately apprehended three of the five suspects; the other two ran into a nearby neighborhood. PCSO set up a perimeter, and successfully took the other two suspects into custody within minutes. Nobody was injured during the pursuit and apprehension.

Deputies found latex gloves and a headlamp inside the stolen car. The suspects were also wearing latex gloves and/or trying to discard them while being apprehended. It is believed the suspects were in Polk County to commit burglaries. Their criminal charges and criminal histories are listed below. The mugshots for the two adult suspects are below; we do not have the juveniles’ mugshots.

“Just after midnight on Saturday night, we find this stolen car lurking in an area where we have worked burglaries being committed by groups of suspects who come to Polk from another county. Sure enough, thanks to our partnering agencies in Lake and Osceola and the FHP, a crime spree was thwarted. Not only are three of the suspects teenagers who shouldn’t be out this late at night, our Governor is asking for people to stay at home during this pandemic. This is pathetic.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Arrested were:

19-year-old Daquan Sheppard (the driver), DOB 10/16/00, of Seminole, FL.

Sheppard was charged by PCSO with:

Conspiracy to commit burglary (F-3)

Possession of burglary tools (F-3)

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (M-1)

Sheppard was charged by FHP with:





Grand theft of a motor vehicle (F-3)

Fleeing to elude at a high rate of speed (F-2)

Resisting arrest (M-1)

Conveyance burglary (F-3)

His criminal history includes 11 felonies and 8 misdemeanors, for charges such as grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, fleeing to elude, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling, marijuana possession, violation of probation, and failure to appear.

23-year-old Alex Mills, DOB 09/04/96, of St. Pete, FL.

Mills was charged by PCSO with:

Conspiracy to commit burglary (F-3)

Possession of burglary tools (F-3)

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (M-1)

Mills was charged by FHP with:

Grand theft of a motor vehicle (F-3)

Fleeing to elude at a high rate of speed (F-2)

Resisting arrest (M-1)

His criminal history includes 16 felonies and 7 misdemeanors, for charges such as grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, dealing in stolen property, fleeing to elude, resisting arrest, giving false name to LEO, grand theft, no valid DL, and violation of probation.

17-year-old Jamerrius Church, DOB 11/05/02, of St. Pete, FL.

Church was charged by PCSO with:

Conspiracy to commit burglary (F-3)

Possession of burglary tools (F-3)

Church was charged by FHP with:

Grand theft of a motor vehicle (F-3)

Fleeing to elude at a high rate of speed (F-2)

Resisting arrest (M-1)

His criminal history includes 5 felonies and 6 misdemeanors, for charges such as grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, resisting arrest, petit theft, loitering and prowling, disorderly conduct, hit and run, and violation of probation.

17-year-old Amiri Price, DOB 11/11/02, of St. Pete, FL.

Price was charged by PCSO with:

Conspiracy to commit burglary (F-3)

Possession of burglary tools (F-3)

Price was charged by FHP with:

Grand theft of a motor vehicle (F-3)

Fleeing to elude at a high rate of speed (F-2)

Resisting arrest (M-1)

His criminal history includes 2 felonies and 4 misdemeanors, for charges such as grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, resisting arrest, and loitering and prowling.

14-year-old Quantez Beal, DOB 06/15/05, of St. Pete, FL.

Beal was charged by PCSO with:

Conspiracy to commit burglary (F-3)

Possession of burglary tools (F-3)

Beal was charged by FHP with:

Grand theft of a motor vehicle (F-3)

Fleeing to elude at a high rate of speed (F-2)

Resisting arrest (M-1)

His criminal history includes 3 felonies and 4 misdemeanors, for charges such at grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, resisting arrest, giving false info to LEO, loitering and prowling, and violation of probation.